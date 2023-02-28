PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — A great event returns on Saturday after a couple of years off with the pandemic — It’s the Festival of Inclusion, featuring dozens of organizations all serving the intellectual developmental disability community.

The festival is happening Saturday from 10 to 2 at Nazareth’s Golisano Training Center and it’s free.

According to festival organizers, the event will feature sports activities, music, and dance, several interactive stations, and food trucks.

News 8’s Brennan Somers spoke with organizers Erica Dayton from the Golisano Foundation and Lindsay Jewett with Best Buddies International about the event and their mission to help more local families.