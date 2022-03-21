ROCHESTER. N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funding is coming to an area food bank to help expand its services.

Congressman Joe Morelle announced $750,000 dollars for Foodlink on Monday to cover the costs of a refrigerator expansion for the facility. Congressman Morelle worked on this initiative in partnership with Senators Schumer and Gillibrand.

Foodlink works to serve food insecure communities across the region and during the pandemic, that need became even more critical. According to the food pantry, in the last year, Foodlink served 25% more food than a standard year. However, at times during the pandemic, Foodlink received so many donations that they didn’t have enough refrigerated space for all the food and had to redirect donations to other organizations.

The new funding is expected to allow Foodlink to offer even more fresh food options to those in need.

“Shortly after the pandemic began, we heard from Foodlink and other food pantries across our community that there was a sharp demand for services that individuals were struggling to meet,” Congressman Morelle said, “Logistical issues and unforeseen expenses that have presented to many of the challenges that a place like Foodlink is trying to deal with during the pandemic, trying to address. Increased demand causes a dangerous demand between how much food families need and how much Foodlink could keep on hand that’s why the funding is so important.”

The current refrigerator space at Foodlink is 3500 square feet. The new funding will double that space.

The money has been made available as part of the Community Funding Project, an initiative that allows members of congress to provide money to their communities they think need it the most.