Family thanks Golisano Children’s Hospital with ice cream truck

One year ago, Zack Losee experienced sudden heart failure and collapsed. But with the quick action of the doctors in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, he survived.

“They are not just my nurses or doctors, they are going to be my family,” Zach said. “They did everything they could to keep me alive and they are the reason why I’m here today.”

Losee got a new heart 19 days later. As a thank you to the staff who made his recovery possible, Zach’s mother brought and ice cream truck to GCH.

“We are fortunate to have this facility in our back yard,” Julie Prest, Zach’s mother said. “Rochester is lucky.”

Losee got his transplant in New York City but is receiving regular care here in Rochester.