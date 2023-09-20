ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday, Daniel Prude’s family joined others to feed the community in honor of Daniel’s birthday. Prude died after an encounter with police in 2020.

His death sparked weeks of demonstrations and an investigation by the state Attorney General’s office.

The event was held at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Samuel McCree Way, right where Prude – who had been running naked on a freezing March night – was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by Rochester police. He died days later.

Today though, was about his life.

We caught up with Joe Prude, his wife Valerie, and others as they were handing out free food, drinks and clothing.

“I know deep down in his heart this is what he would love to see us doing right now and we’re doing exactly what he wants us to do,” Joe said. “He’s a character that would give you the clothes off his back. If he had seen somebody in need, my brother would walk off from what he’s doing and proceed to go to that person he sees that needs some type of help any type of form or fashion that man in my eyes was superb.”

Daniel Prude had come to Rochester in March of 2020 to visit his brother Joe. Joe ended up calling police after Daniel ran out of his house and into the freezing Rochester night.

He was naked and distraught by the time police stopped him and restrained him. The medical examiner called his death a homicide and cited asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint along with excited delirium and PCP as factors.

Joe and Valerie Prude remember all those who supported them afterwards, which is mostly why they did this this event.

“And let them know they are not forgotten. They don’t forget Daniel Prude, we don’t forget them,” Valerie said. “This is just one way of showing our thanks, it’s been a long fight, we’re still fighting and we’re not going to stop.”

Afi Beard is a local who thought highly of the cause and made it her mission to help out.

“We want to uplift the community,” Beard said. “I grew up on this side of town. I’m a west side girl and I feel like this is just beautiful.”

A grand jury decided not to indict any of the police officers involved in Prude’s death.