ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local family is asking the public for help finding their son’s stuffed frog that went missing after their car was stolen.

Wendy Schmidt explains that her family took a trip to the Rochester Museum & Science Center on Saturday. Her son brought with him Scringy — a stuffed frog — and left it inside the car.

When the family returned to the parking lot, they discovered their car was missing and Scringy was nowhere to be found.

The next day, Schmidt said that the police found the car behind a warehouse on Maple Street. The car appeared to be damaged and the words “Kia Boyz” was etched into the back of one of the car seats. Scringy was still nowhere to be seen.

Schmidt took to social media in the hopes of finding Scringy. She explains that Scringy is not only her son’s favorite stuffed animal, but is also an extension of the family. She wrote:

“He has been so loved over the years that he became an extension of our family. He has been on so many adventures and traveled almost everywhere, from our road trip to Boston, Massachusetts, to Atlanta, Georgia, and numerous destinations around NYS.”

Schmidt says that the car can be repaired, but her son’s heart cannot be easily fixed. She is asking for people to reach out to her on social media if they are able to find Scringy.

In response, a spokesperson for the Rochester Museum and Science Center (RMSC) issued the following statement:

“In light of the recent incidents of car thefts throughout the Greater Rochester Region targeting Kias and Hyundais, the RMSC Museum & Science Center and Strasenburgh Planetarium have increased our Security efforts by installing more security cameras, trimming foliage to provide better sight lines to parking lots, and increasing parking lot security patrols throughout the day. We actively continue to stay abreast of current events in Rochester.”