Family and community gather to honor memory of Treyvan Rowe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family and friends held a memorial service on Wednesday evening for Treyvan Rowe.

Rowe went missing from School No. 12 two years ago. The disappearance sparked a massive manhunt. His body was found in the Genesee River three days layer.

“It’s still hard to go on without him. But there’s really nothing we can do but pray about it and live life on a daily basis,” Carrie Houston, Rowe’s mother said at the memorial.

“Let the mom’s know that I’m still there for their children to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

On Wednesday, balloons were released in his honor. The event was held by the Autism Council.

