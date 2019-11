ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fall leaf collection is expected to resume on Monday in the city of Rochester.

It was delayed this year because of the early snowfall. Residents are asked to leave loose leaves in a pile near the curb by 7 a.m. of your scheduled leaf pick up day.

Residents can also bag the leaves and have them collected on your regular trash day.

Check the leaf pick up schedule here.