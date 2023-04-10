ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local faith leaders and community members will be holding a Stop the Gun Violence town hall meeting Monday evening.

In a statement released Monday, the goal of the meeting is to get violent offenders who have access to guns off of the streets and to educate people on Dangerousness Standard Gun Laws. They said they want state and federal judges to be able to determine how dangerous an individual is to society.

In addition, the group is asking for a dangerousness standard to apply to individuals who are not allowed to possess a gun and are facing gun charges. They clarify that they are not asking for a change or repeal of bail reform laws.

This town hall meeting comes one week after Mayor Malik Evans extended the gun violence state of emergency for Rochester. According to Evans, although the number of shooting deaths decreased by 58% from last year, there have been 10 homicides in the city this year.

The meeting is expected to take place between 6-7:30 p.m. Monday evening at the Thomas P. Ryan R-Center on Webster Avenue.