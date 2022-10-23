Faith leaders and community members gathered for Re-Igniting Hope to renew their commitment to support the children of Rochester. (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local faith leaders and community members gathered outside the offices of the Rochester City School District Sunday morning to renew their commitment to support the children of Rochester.

The gathering placed their focus on reducing the number of suspensions in schools — especially for students in pre-kindergarten through third-grade classes, according to organizers.

Brittany Read, the advocacy coordinator at The Children’s Agenda said that reducing suspensions for these students is a social justice issue.

“Black and Hispanic children, and students with disabilities are up to five times more likely to be suspended than their peers,” Read explained. “The fact we have more than a dozen congregations advocating this weekend to change those disparities shows how much public support there is for finding new ways to help children learn from their mistakes.”

Reverand Tedd Pullano of Third Presbyterian Church was one of the organizers of this event and he explained why local faith leaders view this as a serious issue.

“As faith leaders, it is our call and responsibility to help bring love, healing, and comfort to this, our community,” said Rev. Pullano. “That includes seeking justice and taking action for those who are truly the most vulnerable — our community’s children. We must act, and act now, on their behalf.”

Many faith leaders at this event were also calling upon members of the community to sign a letter to call on New York officials to support the “Solutions Not Suspensions” bill that officials said would reduce the number of suspensions in schools.