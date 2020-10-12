Fairport village police looking for public feedback through survey

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fairport Village Police Department is looking for feedback about how it’s doing in the community through an online survey.

Police Chief Sam Farina said this is the third survey they’ve done since he’s been chief. He said the past two have been very favorable towards the department, but he encourages everyone to give their honest feedback no matter what it may be.

Eric Johnston lives in Fairport and said he thinks the police department is doing a great job.

“I’d just like to see them get some more support I think the police are getting a bad rap these days,” Johnston said.

Chief Farina said this survey gives the public a chance to let the department know what they’re looking for in their local police. He said fighting crime is only a small part of the job.

“What we’re looking for are unique initiatives, some assistance with community engagement efforts, understanding where the public sees a need for law enforcement whether its traffic related, whether its safety related, whether its crime related,” Chief Farina said.

Brett Barton said it’s important for the police to be open to any situation they’re walking into. He said they’re doing a good job but thinks more money should be used in certain areas.

“I think they just need to move around money and fund certain things within the police department that will help officers be better officers. Not necessarily move money away from the police department but move money within the department,” he said. Chief Farina agrees.

“We need more funding for better training more focused training on crisis intervention training on mental health issues,” he said. “You’re not going to see that with defunding the police you’re gonna see that with providing us a more hefty training budget to do that.”

Chief Farina said everyone, not only Fairport residents, can fill out the survey. People can fill it out online until the end of this month.