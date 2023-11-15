ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fairport community is spreading kindness — one coffee sleeve at a time.

It’s part of the “Filled to the Brin… With Kindness” campaign, which began in late October. Fairport’s Martha Brown Middle School is running the effort.

Businesses around Fairport, including Junction 361, serve coffee with custom sleeves designed by students. The President of the Parent Teacher Student Association, Adrienna Schleigh, shared the importance of the campaign.

“Well, I think it’s important to keep in mind that there are some hardworking teachers and staff,” said Schleigh. “And at the end of the day, everything that we do for our PTSA, does go back to supporting our teachers, staff, and students. So, it’s been wonderful. We’ve actually gotten a lot of donations from the community for this effort.”

The campaign will run until November 30. Throughout the month, students also raked leaves for veterans on Veterans Day and donate books. They will also collect food items for the Fairport Central School District’s Gratitude Walk this month.

Participating shops have a QR code for patrons to use to participate and learn more about this campaign.