ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — "Yeah, it's been devastating, the hospitality industry," says Don Jeffries, President and CEO of Visit Rochester. Jeffries says since the Covid close down in March, restaurants, hotels, bars, museums, and attractions have taken a heavy hit.

"I think the number was 91 meetings and conventions cancelled, we had over 60 sporting events cancelled," he says, adding that equals about 32,000 hotel stays lost, that economic hole rippling out. To help the region recover, he says they're cooking up something new.