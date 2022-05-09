FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Fairport Baptist Homes, a non-profit provider of senior housing, services, and care for more than a century, is filing for bankruptcy.

Officials from Fairport Baptist Homes said in a statement to News 8 WROC Monday that this plan involves stabilizing the organization’s finances while continuing to operate.

“Like many nursing homes around the country, Fairport Baptist Homes has experienced significant pandemic-related financial operational challenges,” organization officials said in part in a Monday statement.

According to the statement, the organization will continue to implement “operational efficiencies,” and work with Friendly Senior Living to provide guidance during the bankruptcy process.

Officials say the vision for Fairport Baptist Homes, subject to approval by the bankruptcy court and the New York State Department of Health, will become a Friendly Senior Living community affiliate.

Fairport Baptist Homes officials say residents will continue to receive the “high quality, compassionate care for which the organization is known.”

