Faculty in pediatrics facility gets vaccinated

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Faculty from the Complex Care Center are some of the first in pediatrics to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in Monroe County.

The University of Rochester Medical Center Facility specialized in adults with Complex Childhood onset Conditions. Vaccination of CCC Faculty is critical because the patients they care for are immune-compromised.

“For us, having supported our patient population during this pandemic, the idea of being able to add another layer of protection — in addition to all the social distancing and masking they’ve all been so good at — it’s a hope at the end of the tunnel that we’ve all been walking through the last 10 months,” Director of the Complex Care Center Dr. Tiffany Pulcino said.