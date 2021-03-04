Expansion at Strong Museum for video game wing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Expansions are coming to the Strong National Museum of Play.

The new wing will be dedicated to the history of video games and changing technologies. The ESL Federal Credit Union Digital Show will house two new exhibits.

The space will also be the new home for Strong’s World Video Game Hall of Fame. Museum leaders say video games have played a major role in connecting during the pandemic.

“The digital world focuses on the importance of video games and terms of play today,” President and CEO of the museum Steve Dubnik said.

“It gives people the chance to explore history and be apart of the games themselves. Now with all the different types of technology, it’s been a key connector–especially when we’ve been in this pandemic, for people isolated at home — many people have made new communities through the play of video games.”

The exhibit will also highlight the contributions of women and people of color to the field. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by summer of 2023.