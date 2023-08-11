ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 Rochester Air Show is scheduled to happen this weekend, but guests should take note that there is a chance that the weather may not be cooperative.

Saturday — the first day of the show — has a good chance of rain both in the morning and between the afternoon and evening. This also comes with a low risk of storms.

The air show is held under an open sky — so what is the plan if it rains or storms during the show?

According to the show’s website, it will not be canceled if it’s only raining. They said the performers have different routines for most kinds of weather. The displays and vendor booths will also be available in the rain. It is recommended for guests to bring umbrellas.

In the case of storms, that’s another story — the show’s organizers told News 8 that in the event of thunder, lightning, or anything heavy, people with VIP reserved parking will go to their cars on-site. Another contingency plan is to put everybody inside the hangar.

The air show reminds guests that there will be no refunds on tickets if the air show ends up being canceled.

The rain is expected to clear out Sunday afternoon. Make sure to stay up to date on the latest weather by clicking here.

The gates of the Rochester Air Show is set to open at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning. If you’re planning on going to see the show, check out News 8’s info guide here!