Editor’s Note: The parade will be live-streamed on this page at approximately 10:30 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Veterans Day Parade is about to kick off Saturday morning starting on South Goodman Street.

The parade is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. as the route proceeds from South Goodman St. up Highland Avenue. The parade will end at the Greater Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Gary Beikirch Memorial Park.

The Grand Marshal for the parade this year is Sheriff Todd Baxter, who served in the army before beginning his 35-year career in law enforcement. In addition, Jason Ostrowski, a Greece native and entertainer, will perform at the parade.

For those attending the parade, there will be live music, food, and obstacles for kids and families at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.