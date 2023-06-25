ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Love you to the moon and to Saturn.” Ready to sing your heart out to your favorite Taylor Swift songs?

Tickets are now on sale for the first few dates of “Laser Taylor Swift” at the Rochester Museum and Science Center’s Strasenburgh Planetarium.

The 55 minute evening version of the show will see the following song list:

You Need To Calm Down

22 (Taylor’s Version)

Anti-Hero

Love Story (Taylor’s Version)

Exile

Look What You Made Me Do

Willow

Lavender Haze

…Ready For It?

I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version)

Bad Blood

Blank Space

You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version)

Shake It Off

The matinee version of the show will be shortened to 40 minutes, including the songs:

…Ready For It?

22 (Taylor’s Version)

Anti-Hero

Love Story (Taylor’s Version)

Look What You Made Me Do

Willow

I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version)

Bad Blood

You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version)

Shake It Off

Tickets for showtimes up until July 15 are currently on sale. All shows following that date will have a ticket onsale one week prior to that showtime. (Ex. Tickets for July 16’s show will go on sale on July 9 at midnight.)

Tickets for adults are $12. Seniors and college students can see the show for $10, as well as children ages three to 18. RMSC members will receive a $4 discount on tickets.

According to RMSC’s website, “online ticket sales for public shows are encouraged and end five minutes before showtime. Same-day and advance sale tickets are available at the Planetarium box office and Museum reception desk.”

Tickets are available here.