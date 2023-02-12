ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The sky is the limit this summer for air shows. In Batavia, Rochester, and Geneseo, annual air shows are set to return.

BATAVIA:

During Labor Day weekend, the USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II is scheduled to appear at the Wings Over Batavia Air Show on September 2 and 3 at a currently scheduled start time of 5 p.m. at the Genesee County Airport.

Director Dennis Dunbar says area residents are in for a real treat when this show comes to Batavia.

“This truly will be an air show like you’ve never seen before,” Dunbar said. “We’ve secured world champion aerobatic performers, historical warbirds and modern military demonstrations.”

The show, according to Dunbar, will feature high-powered lights, lasers, and fire coming from the aircraft wings.

Over a dozen acts will perform at the air show, including headlining act USAF A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo Team, the Air Force’s premier close air support aircraft.

Other acts will include Ghostwriter Airshows, Michael Goulian Aerosports, David Martin Aerobatics, and others.

For more information, check out the air show’s website here.

ROCHESTER:

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 A.P. Property Services Rochester Airshow.

The event, which is the first since 2019, will return to the Rochester skies on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are the official air demonstration of the United States Air Force and will be featured for the fifth time at the ROC airshows. They were previously featured in five different years throughout the shows 16-year run. The Thunderbirds are stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

Each year the Department of Defense receives hundreds of requests to hold airshows. ROC was

selected by the Thunderbirds at the 2021 International Council of Airshows, where the

team released its two-year schedule.

“A.P. Property Services is honored to work hand-in-hand with Monroe County, and proud

to be the sponsor for the USAF Thunderbirds 2023 Airshow,” said Sean Fico, President of

A.P. Property Services.

In addition to the Thunderbirds, the ROC airshow will include aerobatic demonstrations, local food vendors, entertainment, and more.

GENESEO:

The ROC airshow is teaming up with the National Warplane Museum Geneseo Airshow — which will be held at the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo on June 3 and 4 — to offer Holiday season tickets to both shows at a discounted rate. Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied with an adult general admission ticket.

This years’ Geneseo Airshow will feature the F-16 Falcon Viper Demo Team in addition to the normal compliment of World War II and Korean era warbirds.

For more ticket information about the Rochester and Geneseo airshows, click the link here.