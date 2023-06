The new Innovative Field sign replacing the sign for Frontier Field on 490 (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday night’s showing of “Dog” at Innovative Field has been canceled due to the current air quality issues.

The showing was set to kick off Movies in the Park, which organizers say is a family-friendly event geared towards children.

Organizers add the showing of “Dog” will be rescheduled. The next Movies in the Park screening will be “The Greatest Game Ever Played” at the Durand Eastman Golf Course on July 7.

