ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Saturday, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park will be filled with thousands of people as the Rochester community will commemorate 50 years of hip-hop and embrace a lifetime of freedom at the Juneteenth festival.

It will kick off with a parade followed by an elders ceremony inside the Strong National Museum of Play at 11 a.m. to acknowledge the true meaning of Juneteenth.

There will also be food vendors, activities, and live music performances from local talent and a special guest rapper, songwriter, and radio personality Lil Mo.

Communications Director Rashad Smith says this celebration is for everyone to attend.

“This is an opportunity for people who are not black, all people to come to help us celebrate culture and to really understand what it is they can do to continue to support our fight for equity and opportunity in America,” says Smith.

The all-day celebration is free and begins at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17 at Chestnut and Court Street.

For the lineup of events happening, you can visit their website by clicking here.