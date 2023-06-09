ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Real Beer Expo is coming back for 2023 — and this year, it’s taking place at Innovative Field.

This year’s expo is the culmination of a partnership between the Rochester Red Wings and the Business Association of the South Wedge Area. 65 breweries, cideries, kombucha producers, and craft beverage makers will be coming to Innovative Field to showcase their work.

“The festival is a great way to showcase the best of the Rochester beer scene, and to support the community at the same time,” said Red Wings president Naomi Silver. “Those in attendance will be able to enjoy some of the best craft beers in the region, and do it locally right here at our beautiful facility in downtown Rochester.”

The event is taking place Saturday evening starting at 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. More information can be found on the expo’s website.