ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pride will happen, rain or shine, at Rochester’s Pride Parade and ROC Pride Fest this Saturday.

Earlier this month, community leaders joined residents in proclaiming the month of July as Pride Month for Monroe County and the City of Rochester.

On Saturday, July 15, Rochester will hold its Pride Parade, with the ROC Pride Fest taking place at Cobbs Hill Park immediately following the parade.

Parade

The 2023 Rochester Pride Parade will start at 1:00 p.m., with nearly 200 groups signed up to march. The parade will go down Park Avenue between Alexander and Brunswick Streets, and to view the full parade map, visit here.

For parking, street parking in the city is free on the weekends, along with other nearby options:

The East End Garage

The Rochester Museum and Science Center (657 East Ave)

Trillium Health (259 Monroe Ave)

After the parade, event organizers advise participants and spectators to walk to the following festival via Culver Road.

Festival

The ROC Pride Fest kicks off at 1:00 p.m. with live entertainment, food trucks, a beer and wine bar, a kid’s area, and over 40 vendors.

Tickets are required for the festival and are on sale now on Eventbrite, with tickets also sold at the gate. Tickets at the gate will be cash-only and will be $5 for adults, with kids 12 and under free.

The festival map may be viewed here.

Parking will be available at the Water Authority, and accessible parking will be near the front of Lake Riley Lodge on Norris Drive.

For those parking near Trillium Health, the parade and festival will have a shuttle running between Trillium Health on Monroe Ave and the Festival at Cobbs Hill Park, running constantly from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Festival organizers remind those who plan to attend that backpacks, dogs, and outside food and beverages are not permitted at the ROC Pride Fest, although water bottles are okay to bring.

Music and live entertainment

Live entertainment with a diverse array of talents will take the stage at the festival, with performances throughout the whole day:

1:00 – 2:40 p.m. — DJ Hector & DJ Mighty Mic

2:40 – 3:00 p.m. —Mrs. Kasha Davis & Aggy Dune

3:00 – 3:45 p.m. — Kaylin Cervini & Amanda Lee Peers

3:45 – 4:30 p.m. — Welcome & Drag Performances

Miss Gay Rochester: Vivian Darling

Miss Gay Finger Lakes: Eva Flow

Mr. NE USofA: Valentino Rose

Miss Gay Pride Rochester: Persephone Brite

Mr. Gay Pride Rochester: Queue Queer

Miss Worldwide International Plus: Osiris Romanov

Tayler Mayde

Donatella Mirage

Bo Chanel

4:30 – 4:40 p.m. — Awards Ceremony

4:40 – 5:30 p.m. — Stunt Double

5:30 – 6:00 p.m. — Drag Performances

King Bey

Maxxamillion Pleasurers

Vanity Faire

Xalvador Xtrano

Samantha Vega

Morticia Monroe

6:00 – 7:20 p.m. — Ada Vox & Thea Austin

7:20 – 8:00 p.m. — Drag Performances

Destiny Spice

Jack Vanity

Aphrodite

Psy Kodick

Deja Lapri

Aneal Pleasures

Elizabeth Conde

Chintz McMahon

More information can be found at rochesterpride.com.