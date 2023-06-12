Producers of the festival said that the headliners are in a hybrid model: some free, some ticketed. (WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a few weeks, the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival will be celebrating 20 years — and the public is invited to enjoy the festival.

The festival will take place between Friday, June 23 through Saturday, July 1 across different stages and venues, including Kodak Hall, the Wegmans Stage at Parcel 5, and Christ Church to name a few.

Many people in the area looking to attend the festival or enjoy jazz music may be interested to know what will take place at the festival, where to park, and more importantly — who is performing and where?

Below is a guide on this year’s Jazz Festival, featuring parking information, all venues and performances, tickets, and more:

List of Venues:

The Jazz Festival will take place across 19 venues. Some of these stages will be set up at East Avenue and the big tent presented by Rochester Regional Health.

Below is a complete list of each venue for the festival:

Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County.

Christ Church.

The East Avenue & Chestnut Street Stage.

The Jazz Street Stage.

Eastman School of Music’s Ray Write Room, the Hatch Recital Hall, and Kilbourn Hall.

Hyatt Regency Rochester Astor on Main.

The Grand Ballroom at Hyatt Regency Rochester.

Kodak Hall.

Max of Eastman Place.

Montage Music Hall.

Rochester Regional Health Big Tent on East Main Street.

The Temple Theater.

The Little Theater.

Theater at Innovation Square.

Wegmans Pavilion.

Wegmans Stage at Parcel 5.

Wilder Room.

A map of the festival grounds can be found here.

Headliners and Performances:

There are 300 performances taking place during the three-day, musical event. All of the performances are divided up between different venues and whether or not you have a ticket or a club pass.

It was previously announced that Bonnie Raitt and Pat Metheny will be ticketed headliners for the festival , but there are a few more headliners. These include:

Headliners — Ticketed (Kodak Hall): Pat Metheny’s Side-Eye — June 23 at 8 p.m. Keb’ Mo’ — June 24 at 8 p.m. Omara Portuondo “Vida” — June 25 at 4 p.m. Bonnie Raitt — June 27 at 8 p.m.

Headliners — Free: Eldorado Slim feat. Scott Sharrard — June 24 at 7 p.m. at the East Ave. & Chestnut St. stage. St. Paul & The Broken Bones — June 24 at 9 p.m. at the East Ave. & Chestnut St. stage/ The Eastman School of Music’s Scholarship Concert — June 26 at 8 p.m. at the Kodak Hall. Bill Tiberio Band — June 28 at 7 p.m. at the Wegmans Stage at Parcel 5. Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers — June 28 at 9 p.m. at the Wegmans Stage at Parcel 5. Joe Beard Band — June 29 at 7 p.m. at the Wegmans Stage at Parcel 5. Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jakes — June 29 at 9 p.m. at the Wegmans Stage at Parcel 5. Damon Fowler — June 30 at 7 p.m. at the Wegmans Stage at Parcel 5. Artimus Pyle Band celebrating Lynyrd Skynyrd — June 30 at 9 p.m. at the Wegmans Stage at Parcel 5. Peditro Martinez — July 1 at 7 p.m. at the Wegmans Stage at Parcel 5. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue — July 1 at 9 p.m. at the Wegmans Stage at Parcel 5.



For a full list of the hundreds of performances taking place throughout the festival, you can visit the Jazz Fest’s website.

You can also check out the festival producer’s performer picks and News 8’s Dan Gross’s picks for the Jazz Festival by clicking here.

Road Closures:

The City of Rochester is warning drivers that the festival will affect traffic in both the Midtown area, the East End, and Main Street. Some closures may begin as soon as Tuesday, June 13.

The following streets will be closed:

Gibbs St. from East Ave. to East Main St. — June 13 at 7 a.m. until July 4 at 12 a.m.

— June 13 at 7 a.m. until July 4 at 12 a.m. East Ave. from Scio St. to East Main St. — Closed each night of the festival from 4 p.m. to midnight.

— Closed each night of the festival from 4 p.m. to midnight. East Main St. from Chestnut St. to Gibbs St. — Closed each night of the festival from 4 p.m. to midnight.

— Closed each night of the festival from 4 p.m. to midnight. Chestnut St. from East Main St. to East Ave. — Closed from 6 a.m. to midnight on June 24 and from

— Closed from 6 a.m. to midnight on June 24 and from Chestnut St. from East Ave. to Broad St. — Closed from 4 p.m. to midnight on June 24.

— Closed from 4 p.m. to midnight on June 24. Elm St. from South Clinton Ave. to Chestnut St. — Closed each night of June 28-July 1 from 10 a.m. to midnight.

— Closed each night of June 28-July 1 from 10 a.m. to midnight. Cortland St. from East Main St. to Elm St. — Closed each night of June 28-July 1 from 2 p.m. to midnight.

— Closed each night of June 28-July 1 from 2 p.m. to midnight. Andrew Langston Way from Elm St. to East Main St. — Closed each night of June 28-July 1 from 2 p.m. to midnight.

— Closed each night of June 28-July 1 from 2 p.m. to midnight. Euclid St. from Chestnut St. to Andrew Landston Way — Closed each night of June 28-July 1 from 2 p.m. to midnight.

— Closed each night of June 28-July 1 from 2 p.m. to midnight. Atlas St. from Euclid St. to Elm St. — Closed each night of June 28- July 1 from 2 p.m. to July 1.

Ticket Information:

Those looking to attend each day of the Jazz Festival can either buy a three-day or nine-day club pass, which gives visitors unlimited access to exclusive shows. You can also buy tickets for club pass shows.

For those looking to just attend any of the above headliner shows, you can buy tickets for each one on the Jazz Festival’s website.

Other than club pass shows and the ticketed headliners, there are still many free performances around Rochester that you can attend without a ticket.

What you can & can’t bring:

Visitors may bring low-profile lawn chairs and blankets for outdoor venues only. Strollers are also permitted. You may not bring tents, large bags, big umbrellas, or shade structures.

Outside drinks, food, coolers, and grills are prohibited from festival grounds. Weapons, illegal substances, drones, and fireworks are also banned.

Any and all advertisements, signs, and banners — unless authorized by the Jazz Festival — will be banned.

All confiscated items will not be returned to their respective owners.

Parking:

The festival notes that all of the venues utilized for the festival are within walking distance of each other and they do not operate any special parking for the festival.

With that said, aside from parking meters on many streets downtown, festival organizers included a list of parking lots and garages that are near the festival area. These include the East End Garage on East Main Street, the Strong Museum’s parking garage, and the Washington Square Garage on Woodbury Boulevard.

Before you find a place to park, make sure you are allowed to park there. Many private parking lots may only allow their customers to park there. All other cars may be towed.

A full list of parking options close to the festival is available on their website. Note that fees may vary between each of the parking areas.

Food and Drinks:

Food and beverage stands can be found on East Main Street between Chestnut Street and Gibbs Street, Rochester Regional Health’s Big Tent, Jazz Street, and the stages at Parcel 5, East and Chestnut, and the Wegmans Pavilion.

Many of the club pass venues, such as the Little Theatre and Hyatt Regency Rochester, will also serve food and drinks. Not to mention, there are tons of restaurants in the area of the festival.