ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 20th edition of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival continues Sunday with a “can’t miss” group of performers.

Beginning Friday, the 2023 festival runs until July 1, with featured headliners including Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Pat Metheny, and more.

Below is a list of performances that are set to take place during Day Three of the festival:

Sunday, June 25 full schedule:

For a full list of performances, visit the Rochester International Jazz Festival website.