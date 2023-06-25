ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 20th edition of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival continues Sunday with a “can’t miss” group of performers.

Beginning Friday, the 2023 festival runs until July 1, with featured headliners including Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Pat Metheny, and more.

Below is a list of performances that are set to take place during Day Three of the festival:

Sunday, June 25 full schedule:

DateTimeArtistCostShowVenue
2023-06-253:45 PMPittsford Mendon High School Jazz BandFreeFree ShowsCity of Rochester Jazz Street Stage presented by the Community Foundation
2023-06-254:30 PMHilton High School Jazz BandFreeFree ShowsCity of Rochester Jazz Street Stage presented by the Community Foundation
2023-06-255:15 PMFairport High School Jazz BandFreeFree ShowsCity of Rochester Jazz Street Stage presented by the Community Foundation
2023-06-255:45 PMPeter Johnstone & Tommy SmithClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesHatch Recital Hall, Eastman School of Music
2023-06-256:00 PMB.D. Lenz GroupClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesMontage Music Hall
2023-06-256:00 PMNduduzo MakhathiniClub Pass or $35/doorClub Pass SeriesKilbourn Hall, Eastman School of Music
2023-06-256:00 PMESM Jazz Honors Unit 1 – Kevin MurphyFreeFree ShowsCity of Rochester Jazz Street Stage presented by the Community Foundation
2023-06-256:00 PMNew Horizons Jazz Ensemble Directed by Don ShermanFreeFree ShowsRochester Regional Health Big Tent
2023-06-256:00 PMBig LazyClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesWilder Room
2023-06-256:15 PMChris Whiteman TrioClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesMax of Eastman Place
2023-06-256:30 PMDear Marian: Laura Dubin Trio Plays Marian McPartlandClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesTheater at Innovation Square
2023-06-257:00 PMUSPFreeFree ShowsWegmans Pavilion
2023-06-257:00 PMCorner HouseClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesThe Little Theatre – Roots & Americana Series
2023-06-257:00 PMCelebrating Toots Thielemans With Kenny Werner & Gregoire MaretClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesTemple Theater
2023-06-257:30 PMErez Aviram EnsembleClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesChrist Church – Global Jazz Now
2023-06-257:30 PMDurham County PoetsFreeFree ShowsCity of Rochester Jazz Street Stage presented by the Community Foundation
2023-06-257:45 PMCamille Thurman with Darrell Green QuartetClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesHyatt Regency Rochester Grand Ballroom
2023-06-257:45 PMPeter Johnstone & Tommy SmithClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesHatch Recital Hall, Eastman School of Music
2023-06-258:30 PMAlbino MbieClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesRochester Regional Health Big Tent
2023-06-258:30 PMDear Marian: Laura Dubin Trio Plays Marian McPartlandClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesTheater at Innovation Square
2023-06-259:00 PMNduduzo MakhathiniClub Pass or $35/doorClub Pass SeriesKilbourn Hall, Eastman School of Music
2023-06-259:00 PMUSPFreeFree ShowsWegmans Pavilion
2023-06-259:15 PMCorner HouseClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesThe Little Theatre – Roots & Americana Series
2023-06-259:15 PMCelebrating Toots Thielemans With Kenny Werner & Gregoire MaretClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesTemple Theater
2023-06-259:30 PMErez Aviram EnsembleClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesChrist Church – Global Jazz Now
2023-06-259:30 PMDurham County PoetsFreeFree ShowsCity of Rochester Jazz Street Stage presented by the Community Foundation
2023-06-259:45 PMCamille Thurman with Darrell Green QuartetClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesHyatt Regency Rochester Grand Ballroom
2023-06-2510:00 PMB.D. Lenz GroupClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesMontage Music Hall
2023-06-2510:00 PMChris Whiteman TrioClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesMax of Eastman Place
2023-06-2510:00 PMAlbino MbieClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesRochester Regional Health Big Tent
2023-06-2510:00 PMBig LazyClub Pass or $30/doorClub Pass SeriesWilder Room
2023-06-2510:30 PMJam Session with Bob SneiderFreeJam SessionsHyatt Regency Rochester Astor on Main – Squeezers Jam Sessions

For a full list of performances, visit the Rochester International Jazz Festival website.