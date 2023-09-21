ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are only three days left for this year’s Rochester Fringe Festival!
To count down the rest of the festival, News 8 will be posting the schedules for the final days of performances.
Below are the scheduled shows and performances for Thursday, September 21, 2023. Please note that we have indicated which shows have tickets that were sold out:
Cancellations:
The performance of the tragedy “Tremble on the Mountain” has been canceled for the remaining days of the Fringe Festival — including the 8:30 p.m. performance on Thursday.
Free Shows:
- 5:55pm — 5:56pm — Say Cheese The Little — Visual Arts & Film
- 6:00pm — 10:00pm — Best Films! RIT School of Film and Animation The Little — Visual Arts & Film
- 7:45pm — 8:00pm — Louder Is Not Always Clearer Spiegelgarden — Visual Arts & Film
- 8:00pm — 10:00pm — Craig Walsh, MONUMENTS Third Presbyterian Church — Visual Arts & Film
Paid Shows:
- SOLD OUT 5:30pm — 6:15pm — Dashboard Dramas IX Spiegelgarden — $31 — Comedy
- 5:30pm — 6:30pm — Only the Dead School of the Arts: Black Box Theatre — $12 — Theatre
- 6:00pm — 7:00pm — Desperadoes: A Comedy about the ‘Wild West’ of Job-Hunting School of the Arts: Club SOTA — $16 — Comedy
- 6:00pm — 7:00pm — Left For Dead Improv The Focus Theater — $12 — Comedy
- 6:00pm — 7:00pm — Motha Has Lived: Almost A Memoir Geva Theatre Center — $15 — Theatre
- 6:00pm — 7:00pm — Runaway Princess: a Hopeful Tale of Heroin, Hooking, and Happiness The Spirit Room: The Spirit Room’s Conjure Box — $16 — Theatre
- 6:00pm — 7:00pm — The Weight of Water School of the Arts: Allen Main Stage Theatre — $10 — Multidisciplinary
- 6:00pm — 7:00pm — You Know the Old Slaying Salena’s — $15 — Theatre
- SOLD OUT 6:30pm — 7:15pm — Dashboard Dramas IX Spiegelgarden — $31 — Comedy
- SOLD OUT 6:30pm — 7:30pm — Camp Bushwhacked Spiegelgarden — $28 — Comedy
- SOLD OUT 6:30pm — 7:30pm — Camp Bushwhacked Spiegelgarden — $28 — Comedy
- 6:30pm — 7:30pm — The Stakeout CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theater — $20 — Theatre
- 7:00pm — 8:00pm — F0REIGNERS MuCCC — $11 — Theatre
- 7:00pm — 8:00pm — Game Show! Game Show! Game Show!: A Games Show. The Focus Theater — $10 — Comedy
- 7:00pm — 8:00pm — Garth Fagan Dance Garth Fagan Dance Studio — $25— Dance
- 7:00pm — 8:00pm — Mind Reader School of the Arts: Black Box Theatre — $15 — Multidisciplinary
- 7:00pm — 8:00pm — Nellie Bly Around the World in 72 Days George Eastman Museum — Standard: $15, Seniors: $15, Students (w/ ID): $10, Kids 12 And Under: $5 — Visual Arts & Film
- 7:00pm — 8:00pm — Vocal Point with The Yellow Jackets CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage — $15 — Music
- SOLD OUT 7:00pm — 8:15pm — Circolombia: Corazon Spiegeltent • Standard: $40, VIP Booths (Seat 6): $209 — Multidisciplinary
- 7:00 pm — 8:15 pm — Circus of Play Roc City Circus — $18 — Multidisciplinary
- 7:30 pm — 8:30 pm — Afternoon Seance with the Fantastic Fox Sisters School of the Arts: Club SOTA — $15 — Theatre
- 7:30 pm — 8:45 pm • Tennessee Rising: The Dawn of Tennessee Williams The Theater At Innovation Square • $22 — Theatre
- 7:30pm — 9:30pm — Dave Rivello Ensemble RED Eastman School of Music: Kilbourn Hall — $10 — Music
- 7:30pm — 9:30pm • Varemba: Mbira Music of Zimbabwe Eastman School of Music: Hatch Recital Hall — $10 — Music
- 8:00pm — 8:45pm — Choreomania School of the Arts: Allen Main Stage Theatre — $12 — Dance
- SOLD OUT 8:00pm — 8:45pm — Dashboard Dramas After Dark Spiegelgarden — $31 — Comedy
- 8:00pm — 9:00pm — Connect The Dots CenterStage Theatre at the JCC: Hart Theater — Standard: $15, Students (w/ ID): $10 — Comedy
- 8:00pm — 9:00pm • Warhol: Bullet Karma Geva Theatre Center — $15 — Theatre
- 8:30pm — 9:30pm — The Vole Sisters Invite You To a Peculiar & Intimate Evening of Mystic Spiritualism The Spirit Room: The Spirit Room’s Conjure Box — $18 — Comedy
- 8:30pm — 9:30pm — You Know the Old Slaying Salena’s — $15 — Theatre
- SOLD OUT 9:00pm — 9:45pm — Dashboard Dramas After Dark Spiegelgarden — $31— Comedy
- 9:00pm — 10:00pm — Hazcomedy Presents: Actual Stand up Comedy The Focus Theater — $20 — Comedy
- 9:00pm — 10:30pm — Shotspeare Spiegeltent — Standard: $33, VIP Booths (Seat 6): $174, Front Row: $38 — Comedy
For more information on the Fringe Festival, as well as the remaining performances, click here to go to their website.