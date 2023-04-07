CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Arc Ontario’s annual wine mixer fundraiser is on April 29 at the New York Kitchen at 6 p.m.

The agency says that the proceeds from the wine mixer event will be beneficial to their programs and service that support children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

They add that the event will feature music from ‘Uptown Groove’ and food and complementary wine. Raffles and auctions will be offered to support Arc Ontario, the agency says.

To learn more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.