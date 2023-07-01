Editor’s Note: If your community or organization has a local Pride event you would like to share, email us at WROCDigital@nexstar.tv.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While the month of June is celebrated as “Pride Month,” many local towns will continue festivities with Pride-themed events in July.

The City of Rochester says the reason they celebrate Pride in July dates back to the 1970s, “when the local LGBTQ+ community held an annual community picnic in Genesee Valley Park each July.”

According to the City, communities adopted the New York City tradition of celebrating Pride in June to commemorate the anniversary of Stonewall Uprising in 1969. They add that despite this, Rochester stays true to their local roots by celebrating in July.

Below is a list of Pride events happening in the Rochester area during July:

The Town of Brighton will celebrate Pride with two events. On Friday, July 7 at noon, the first event will be held on the front lawn of Town Hall at 2300 Elmwood Avenue. The second event will take place Sunday, July 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brighton Farmers Market at 1150 Winton Road S.

On July 13, the Memorial Art Gallery will hold their annual celebration from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission to the museum will be free. Organizers say to come in your favorite Pride or rainbow outfit, have dinner in the newest addition of their Centennial Sculpture Park, or have a picnic on the MAG lawn.

The 2023 Rochester Pride Parade and Festival will be held on July 15. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. in the area of Alexander Street and Park Avenue before ending on Brunswick Street.