Editor’s Note: If your community or organization has a Pride Month event you would like to share, email us at WROCDigital@nexstar.tv.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The month of June is celebrated as “Pride Month” — a month that began after the Stonewall and is held to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

In honor of Pride Month, many local groups, organizations, and towns will be hosting Pride-themed festivals, parades, and other events.

Below is a list of the many events happening in the Greater Rochester Area during Pride Month:

A screening of the film “Pride” will be held at the Little Theatre on Sunday, June 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Based on a true story, the movie is about gay activists in the United Kingdom aiding miners during a strike in 1984.

Following Pride Month, the 2023 Rochester Pride Parade and Festival will be held on July 15, 2023. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. in the area of Alexander Street and Park Avenue before ending on Brunswick Street.

The City of Rochester says the reason Pride is celebrated in July dates back to the 1970s, “when the local LGBTQ+ community held an annual community picnic in Genesee Valley Park each July. As more and more communities adopted the New York City tradition of celebrating Pride in June to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969, Rochester stayed true to its local roots and stuck with July.”

The festival will then take place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cobbs Hill Park. Food, drink, live music, and activities will be provided.

