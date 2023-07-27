ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — What a “Heartbreaker!” Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have cancelled their upcoming performance at CMAC, which was set to take place on August 4.

In a statement to ticketholders, CMAC says the concert was canceled due to an “unforeseen personal conflict that is beyond their control.”

Refunds are available at the place of purchase, according to the venue: