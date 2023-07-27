ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — What a “Heartbreaker!” Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have cancelled their upcoming performance at CMAC, which was set to take place on August 4.
In a statement to ticketholders, CMAC says the concert was canceled due to an “unforeseen personal conflict that is beyond their control.”
Refunds are available at the place of purchase, according to the venue:
- Ticketmaster: Ticketholders do not need to take any action. CMAC says Ticketmaster will automatically refund accounts. Refunds should be received within 30 days.
- Tickets bought at CMAC Box Office with a credit card: No action necessary. The refund will be applied to the card used within 30 days.
- Tickets bought at CMAC Box Office with cash: Ticketholders will need to stop by the Box Office to process the refund. The CMAC Box Office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and on all show days beginning at noon.
- Tickets purchased through a third party: Refunds must be processed directly through them. Organizers say if the ticket confirmation email did not come from Ticketmaster, holders will need to seek a refund from the organization the email is from.