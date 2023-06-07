ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As air quality in New York State is being reduced due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires, many events being held outdoors Wednesday will either be canceled or moved indoors.

As of Wednesday morning, the following events have been canceled and postponed:

The Seneca Park Zoo announced that they will be closed out of concern for zoo guests and animals. Monroe County says the Zoo’s staff will bring as many of the animals housed there indoors to ensure they are protected.

announced that they will be closed out of concern for zoo guests and animals. Monroe County says the Zoo’s staff will bring as many of the animals housed there indoors to ensure they are protected. All Monroe County Parks — including Genesee Valley, Durand-Eastman, and Churchville golf courses.

— including Genesee Valley, Durand-Eastman, and Churchville golf courses. Monroe County and WM eco-park at 10 Avion Drive in Chili will remain open during their regularly scheduled hours.

at 10 Avion Drive in Chili will remain open during their regularly scheduled hours. It was announced that the first day of Midday Bash will be canceled. The event organizers said that it will be rescheduled to a later date.

will be canceled. The event organizers said that it will be rescheduled to a later date. The summer carnival at Watermark Legacy at Grand Vie has been postponed to a later date. They said that the new date will be announced.

has been postponed to a later date. They said that the new date will be announced. Wednesday’s Concerts at the Shore performance at Ontario Beach Park is canceled. Monroe County says it will be rescheduled for a later date.

performance at Ontario Beach Park is canceled. Monroe County says it will be rescheduled for a later date. The 2023 Rochester Heart Walk & Run will be held inside Monroe Community College at its usual start time on Thursday.

will be held inside Monroe Community College at its usual start time on Thursday. In addition, some youth sports practices and games, such as Pittsford Little League, have been postponed.

Magnolia’s Cafe announced via Instagram that they will be closed Wednesday due to air quality and maintenance issues.

Mayor Evans also advised all R-Centers, sports fields and organizations, Rochester Animal Services, and libraries to hold any and all outdoor activities inside until further notice.

News 8 will continue to update this story as we are notified of any more event cancellations and closings in the area.

Stay with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.