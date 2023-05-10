ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 Harborfest on Ontario Beach Park has openings for vendors.

The openings are for art, crafts, and general merchandise. The Harborfest will be held from June 23-25.

Harborfest on Ontario Beach Park has been a family favorite event for decades, the program committee for the event says. They add that it’s the celebration of the opening of the summer season at Ontario Beach.

The committee says that events will feature:

Entertainment for all three days

Professional and amateur sculpting demonstrations and contests

Car show

Lighted night boat parade

Volleyball tournament

A 5k and 10k run

Free rides on the 116-year-old Denzel Carousel

The committee says that only a limited number of vendor spots are available on the three days. For anyone who is interested in filling out an application, they are encouraged to contact Jamie Henderson at jme.lyn.g@hotmail.com or call at (585) 865-3320.