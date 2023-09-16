ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Grammy-nominated musicians and Rochester based vendors came together to help host the annual North Winton Village Festival of the Arts Saturday.

Starting the North Winton Village Association in the 90s, Co-Chair Mary Coffey says making the area of the North Winton Village safe is the foundation of their organization.

The association also says the funds from the festival help keep their office building on E. Main Street — where they hold monthly meetings to hear from residents regarding code problems, issues with crime, and more.

The annual North Winton Village Festival helps to bring the community together to celebrate the safety instilled by the association. Musicians, such as Grammy-nominated Jimmie Highsmith Jr, Blue 22, and Fiddlers of the Genesee, and local vendors were there as well.

“The community is always together, and making it what it is,” Coffey said. “We’re going to make it a good quality of life for all.”

Chairperson of the North Winton Village Festival Marilyn Parchus believes the community is “hungry” for events like these.

“They want to connect with their neighborhood better,” Parchus said. “They want to connect with their community, and they want to get involved.”

For more information on the North Winton Village Association, click here.