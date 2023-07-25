The Medicinals perform at Party in the Park in downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 22, 2021. (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another week in Rochester, another opportunity to check out a concert!

Several concert series are continuing into this week — featuring more performances from local artists touching upon a variety of musical genres.

Below is our guide on the concerts you can expect to attend this week in the Rochester area:

Around the Town (Tuesday, July 25)

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra recently began their “Around the Town” concert series. The orchestra will be performing throughout the city every Tuesday until the beginning of August.

On Tuesday evening, the orchestra will be performing in the Southwest Neighborhood at Susan B. Anthony Square. Their performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. No tickets are needed to attend the show.

Concerts by the Shore: Latin Night (Wednesday, July 26)

Concerts by the Shore is continuing it’s series for it’s seventh day this summer. Throughout the series, guests enjoyed a variety of music including country, dance music, and rock from the 60s and 70s.

For this upcoming show, attendees will be able to experience live Latin music, courtsey of music group 5 Con Swing.

Like all other shows in this series, the concert is free to attend and it will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Dark Star Orchestra at Innovative Field (Wednesday, July 26)

Dark Star Orchestra, a Grateful Dead tribute band, will be performing in Rochester at Innovative Field, with this being their seventh concert at Innovative Field.

The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. Tickets went on sale, but you can still purchase tickets at $35 in advance or $40 on the day of the concert.

The band said that they broke their record of attendance at Innovative Field — with 4,298 concert goers attending their show back in 2015.

Tickets can be found on the Red Wings’ website.

RPO at Bristol Mountain (Thursday, July 27)

After a recent rescheduling, RPO will also be performing this week at Bristol Mountain. They will be performing songs from musicals such as “Oklahoma” and “My Fair Lady,” while also playing classic songs like the William Tell Overture.

Before the concert, kids that attend will also be allowed to enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities.

The gates will open for the show at 5 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Those who purchased tickets on the original date may use them for this upcoming show.

Party in the Park (Thursday, July 27)

This year’s Party in the Park is continuing into Thursday as the concert series continues to showcase local, regional, and national talents.

Performing at this week’s show will be Zac Brown Tribute Band at 6:30 p.m. and reggae group Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad at 8:30 p.m.

Bands on the Bricks (Friday, July 28)

Rochester Public Market’s very own Bands on the Bricks is continuing on Friday night with two performances scheduled.

Opening the concert that evening is Uptown Groove, which will be performing jazz, top 40, and Motown hits.

Headlining the concert will be 22K Magic — a tribute band performing songs by Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars.

The concert will begin at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. The next concert is scheduled for August 4. A full line-up can be found here. All shows are free.