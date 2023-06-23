ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The line up for Movies in the Park was announced Friday at Innovative Field.

Movies will be played through June to September, and will begin at dusk:

Dog (June 29 – Innovative Field)

The Greatest Game Ever Played (July 7 – Durand Eastman Golf Course)

Atlantis (July 21 – Ontario Beach Park)

Rookie of the Year (July 27 — Innovative Field)

Rogue One (August 11 – Highland Park)

Hook (August 18 – Mendon Ponds Park)

Raiders of the Lost Ark (September 1 – Black Creek Park)

But organizers say this year isn’t just about movies. Kids and families will also be invited to go on a scavenger hunt. Organizers say this will teach them about what veterans have done for our country — signifying the launch of Monroe County’s new “Never Forget Rose” campaign.

“It’s a way of connecting our community, particularly our young people, with those who gave their life and gives maybe a different meaning to Memorial Day and how we honor the sacrifice of our service men and women,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said.

Attendees will also go on a search to find roses hidden in the parks. For both movie screenings at Innovative Field, the first 45 families will receive a rose as they enter.

More information can be found here.