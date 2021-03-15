Monroe County accepting online submissions for large gatherings and events

View of the Winter Garden in downtown Rochester from the second floor of the venue space. (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health has opened an online form for non-residential, food service site operators to notify the department of upcoming large gathering events, such as wedding receptions.

Per current New York state guidelines, venues may host gatherings of up to 150 people of 50% capacity of the space, whichever is less. So a venue like the Winter Garden in downtown Rochester, which has space for 600 people or so under normal circumstances, would be limited to 150 people or 25% capacity.

Officials say site operators must provide details of the planned event to the department of public health at least five days before.

Site operators are also required to review all applicable state guidance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, all venues are required to submit contact information for all attendees within 48 hours after each event.

To submit for an event, head over to this website.

To view current New York state COVID-19 guidelines, click here.