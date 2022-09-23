Mommy City consignment sale helps families save money on things they need — and provides a place for them to sell things they no longer use.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mommy City consignment sale is being held at the former Stein Mart in Pittsford Plaza on Friday.

The consignment sale helps families save money on things they need while providing a place for parents to sell things they no longer use. Over 250 sellers participated in this sale.

“The consigners when they sign up, they set their own prices, so they can choose as high or low as they want to sell,” said coordinator Ryan Turco. “At the end, they have the option of either donating those items to charity, or they can take them back. One of the really cool things is on Sunday if they decide to reduce their items, everything is 50% off that has a reduced tag.”

Event coordinators said the savings at the sale are usually 50-90% off the regular retail price.

The consignment sale on Friday will end at 8 p.m. but will start back up on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.