Editor’s Note: If your community or organization has a Memorial Day event you would like to share, email us at WROCDigital@nexstar.tv.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Memorial Day is on May 29 — and Monroe County has many events to celebrate the holiday, in honor of the many men and women who fought in the Armed Forces.

Below is a schedule of all the events that are happening in Rochester and across Monroe County:

May 21:

Town of Henrietta will have their Memorial Day Parade on Sunday at 1 p.m., with a ceremony following afterwards. The route will travel through Lehigh Station Road, East Henrietta Road, Calkins Road, and ends at the Veterans Memorial Park. The town says that everyone is invited to a picnic at the recreation center after the ceremony.

May 25:

The City of Rochester revealed the line-up of parades for the upcoming summer season. One of these parades is the Memorial Day Parade. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. on East Avenue and Alexander Street. The parade will then move down Main St. and end near Fitzhugh St.

May 26:

The Village of Victor will have a kick-off to Memorial Day weekend on Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be local shopping and dining specials for those who participate.

May 28:

Godfrey’s Pond will be hosting a Memorial Day open house and hotdog/hamburger cookout on Sunday. Visitors will be able to take a tour of the land and get involved in some outdoor activities at Godfrey’s Pond from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 29:

ROCovery will also be holding a cookout at their Outreach Center , with food being served from 12 p.m. -1 p.m . They said the event is open to those with at least 48 hours of sobriety.

