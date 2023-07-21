ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Come on, Barbie! Let’s play dress up!” — That’s the focus of the Mary Therese Friel Modeling Agency’s upcoming event.

On Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m., the agency will bring its fashion show to the Strong National Museum of Play to celebrate the release of the film “Barbie.”

Organizers say the show is inspired by the Strong Museum’s extensive Barbie collections.

“The release of the Barbie movie provides a wonderful opportunity for us to share this phenomenal show with the community again,” said Agency President Mary Therese Friel. “In true Barbie fashion, the wardrobe is fun, fancy, dramatic, and very couture.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the models, pose for photos, and receive autographs after the show.

The show is open to anyone attending the museum.