ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The lineup is out for the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival, with more than 500 performances expected to take place at over 30 venues.

Tig Notaro — known for standup comedy, and her Netflix specials — will be the headliner for this year’s festival.

French circus company Cirque Inextremiste and a circus from Columbia, Circolombia, will make their Fringe Festival debut.

Ireland’s The Fanzinis will present their so-called chicken dance, titled “Ballet Poulet,” which is described as ballet comedic mayhem.

Other performers and events include:

Australian artist Craig Walsh, Monuments ; throughout the festival, art installation free of charge

; throughout the festival, art installation free of charge Shotspeare at the Spiegeltent; September 22, 23

at the Spiegeltent; September 22, 23 The Comedy Trio Happy Hour in the Meaning of Life

Bushwhacked returns with “Camp Bushwhacked;” performing nightly throughout the festival

returns with “Camp Bushwhacked;” performing nightly throughout the festival “Charming Disaster’s Musical Séance” by Charming Disaster at the Spiegeltent; September 23 at 7 p.m.

at the Spiegeltent; September 23 at 7 p.m. The Early Bird Cabaret in the Spiegeltent; September 16 at 4 p.m.

in the Spiegeltent; September 16 at 4 p.m. Silent Disco in the Spiegeltent; each Friday and Saturday from 11 p.m. until last call at 1:30 a.m.

in the Spiegeltent; each Friday and Saturday from 11 p.m. until last call at 1:30 a.m. Breakdance competition Street Beat at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park; September 23 with prelims beginning from 1 to 3:30 p.m.; finals beginning at 4 p.m.; and the winning crew being announced at 5:30 p.m.

at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park; September 23 with prelims beginning from 1 to 3:30 p.m.; finals beginning at 4 p.m.; and the winning crew being announced at 5:30 p.m. Gospel Sunday at the Spiegelgarden; September 17 at 2 p.m.

at the Spiegelgarden; September 17 at 2 p.m. Kids Day will feature pumpkin painting, chalk art, and Disco Kids; September 23

will feature pumpkin painting, chalk art, and Disco Kids; September 23 “The Stakeout” ; CenterStage Hart Theatre at the JCC; throughout the festival

; CenterStage Hart Theatre at the JCC; throughout the festival Paris based dancer Leïla Ka’s “ Pode Ser ;” throughout the festival

;” throughout the festival Mind Reader Steven Nicholas; throughout the festival

Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival — which runs from September 12 to September 23. For ticket information and other performances, click here.