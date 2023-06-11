ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— The German Festival in Lima welcomed folks who got to enjoy the beautiful weather today, soaking in the beer, bratwurst, and dessert.

The German “Blossom” Festival celebrated its 88th year, welcoming new and returning faces to its traditional German spring festival.

Festival-goers could get a drink in their hand, and walk over to the dessert house, where German classic cakes, pies, and cookies were endless.

The festival is a big tradition for some, with one local restaurant closing shop to bring their staff to join in on the fun.

In addition to the already exciting celebration, there were live gymnastic performances, an accordion player, and vintage Volkswagens and Porsches on display.

Visitors also enjoyed live German American music, while eating their bratwurst, and of course, washing it down with more beer.

Volunteers at the festival say, if you missed this year, make sure to pay a visit next year.