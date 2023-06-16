Editor’s Note: If you know of a Juneteenth event in the Rochester area, email us at WROCDigital@nexstar.tv.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Juneteenth is a few days away — and the City of Rochester is ready to celebrate the holiday.

If you are wondering what Juneteenth celebrations are taking place this upcoming weekend and on Monday, News 8 has compiled a list of what to expect in the next few days:

Friday, June 16:

The first part of the Town of Brighton’s Juneteenth celebration will be held at Brighton Town Hall starting at 12 p.m.

Saturday, June 17:

The Juneteenth Parade will kick off the City of Rochester’s festivities for the weekend. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. around Chestnut Street and Court Street. The route will go from that area and end on Savannah Street.

will kick off the City of Rochester’s festivities for the weekend. The parade will begin at around Chestnut Street and Court Street. The route will go from that area and end on Savannah Street. An opening ceremony and an elders ceremony will take place at the Strong National Museum of Play. The ceremony is meant to acknowledge the true meaning of Juneteenth. The ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m.

will take place at the Strong National Museum of Play. The ceremony is meant to acknowledge the true meaning of Juneteenth. The ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. Speaking of the Strong Museum , people who visit the museum can expect to see free admission, carousel rides, and train rides. There will also be performances and activities celebrating Black history and culture.

, people who visit the museum can expect to see There will also be performances and activities celebrating Black history and culture. The fourth annual Juneteenth Bike Ride , organized by Roc Freedom Riders, will take place at MLK Park, with kickstands up at 10 a.m. The bike ride, according to organizers, is meant to celebrate Black liberation and champion the advancement of Black communities. They plan on holding four rides in addition to this ride.

, organized by Roc Freedom Riders, will take place at MLK Park, with kickstands up at The bike ride, according to organizers, is meant to celebrate Black liberation and champion the advancement of Black communities. They plan on holding four rides in addition to this ride. Pittsford Celebrates Juneteenth’s annual celebration will take place at Garen Peace Gardens at Nazareth University. At 11 a.m., the Community Art Show will take place at the Shultz Community Center. The celebration will then kick off at 12 p.m. featuring remarks from Sen. Samra Brouk and Nazareth president Beth Paul, as well as live performances.

will take place at Garen Peace Gardens at Nazareth University. At the Community Art Show will take place at the Shultz Community Center. The celebration will then featuring remarks from Sen. Samra Brouk and Nazareth president Beth Paul, as well as live performances. Genesee Country Village & Museum’s Honoring Juneteenth event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests are invited to experience stories, scenarios, and activities highlighting Black Americans who lived in Western New York during emancipation and abolition.

event will be held from Guests are invited to experience stories, scenarios, and activities highlighting Black Americans who lived in Western New York during emancipation and abolition. ERASE (Eliminating Racism And Seeking Equity) will be hosting a Juneteenth commemoration and celebration at Irondequoit Town Hall from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature a variety of performances, food, live music, raffles, and a Black-owned business pop-up.

will be hosting a Juneteenth commemoration and celebration at Irondequoit Town Hall from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature a variety of performances, food, live music, raffles, and a Black-owned business pop-up. All of these events will occur during the city’s Juneteenth Festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. Thousands of people in the community are expected to show up to enjoy food, several activities, a Kids Zone, and live music from rapper Lil’ Mo. The free festival begins at 10 a.m. and will last throughout the day.

Sunday, June 18:

The second part of Brighton’s Juneteenth celebration will be held at the Brighton High School parking lot during the Farmer’s Market. The celebration will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, June 19:

A dedication ceremony held by the Town of Sodus Historical Society will unveil a new historical marker in the Hamlet of Joy. The location of the marker will be at the home of General Gordon Granger, who read the order that announced the abolition of slavery in Texas. The ceremony will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6018 Main Street and will feature music and light refreshments.

will unveil a new historical marker in the Hamlet of Joy. The location of the marker will be at the home of General Gordon Granger, who read the order that announced the abolition of slavery in Texas. The ceremony will be from and will feature music and light refreshments. The RMSC Museum and Science Center will be holding a celebration inside the Eisenhart Auditorium featuring live music and performances, activities, food, drinks, and more. The event is from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

will be holding a celebration inside the Eisenhart Auditorium featuring live music and performances, activities, food, drinks, and more. The event is from The seventh annual Roc Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk will be held at 1 p.m. Located at the Riverbend Shelter at Genesee Valley Park, the run will take participants through park views and winding roads. Proceeds made from the event will go towards the Minister Franklin D. Florence Civil Rights Heritage Park. Sign-ups can be found here.

will be held at Located at the Riverbend Shelter at Genesee Valley Park, the run will take participants through park views and winding roads. Proceeds made from the event will go towards the Minister Franklin D. Florence Civil Rights Heritage Park. Sign-ups can be found here. A free jazz concert will be held after the 5K at the Roundhouse shelter at Genesee Valley Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature performances from local jazz musicians.

If you know of an organization or community hosting a Juneteenth event this weekend, email us at WROCDigital@nexstar.tv.