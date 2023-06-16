ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 Harborfest is coming up next week, a long-time community tradition at Ontario Beach Park that launches summer at the lakeshore.

From June 23 to 25, the 2023 Harborfest will offer free family-friendly events — including a sand sculpture that organizers say depicts the “historic gateway to the beach,” a volleyball tournament, and an antique fire equipment display.

Other events are taking rides on the Dentzel Carousel, and tours of the 200-year-old Genesee-Charlotte Lighthouse, and a Wheels in Motion car show. Lakeshore restaurants will also be open throughout the weekend.

Live music, with groups such as Honey and Vinegar, Inside Out, Darryl Parker, and more, will take the stage on the Performance Pavillion and the Tent Stage.

After 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, those under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult 25 or older, according to organizers. They add adults are limited to two unrelated youth per entry, and all bags are subject to search.

Organizers say they are still seeking vendors for the weekend. Slots are still available for vendors of arts, crafts, and other new merchandise. Those interested in applying to be a vendor can call (585) 865-3320 or email jme.lyn.g@hotmail.com.

For a full list of events and performers, click here.