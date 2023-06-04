ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— The annual Greek Festival returned this weekend, with the aromas, tastes, sounds, and traditions of Greece coming to life right here in Rochester.

This event allows festival goers to celebrate and explore Greek culture and heritage with a Greek marketplace, live music, food, desserts, wine, dance, and tours of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on East Avenue.

John Vangellow, co-chair of Greek Fest, explains that the Church’s festival is not only a time to celebrate and share Greek culture with friends and the community, but is also a time to give back.

“I’m 27 years old, my parents have always been involved here at the Greek Church. It’s been many, many years, and we’ve donated over $300,000 to charities in Rochester… at the end of the day we’re just trying to embrace community and support everyone in Rochester the best we can,” he said.

The Greek Festival has supported numerous local charities in the Rochester area in the past, including House of Mercy, The Community Place, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester, and more. Proceeds also support the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and other community events they host throughout the year.

This year’s festival will run until 9 p.m. Sunday.