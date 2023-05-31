GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — All eyes will be on the sky as the Geneseo Airshow takes flight this weekend, June 3 and 4.

The airshow will be hosted at The National Warplane Museum, which will be open for guests to browse and shop. The museum will also keep its hangar open for visitors.

The show itself will include performances from the F-16 Viper Demo Team in addition to historic warbirds and other aircraft. A full list of the thrilling aircraft and performers taking the sky at this year’s show can be found on the Geneseo Airshow website.

Airshow attendees are encouraged to pack up their blankets and chairs and bring them to the show, as they move around the field to view re-enactor displays, the F-4 photo cockpit, the National Guard MQ-9 mock-up, and other static displays.

The Airshow gate open time is at 9:15 a.m., and aircraft will begin taking flight at 10:30 a.m.

Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult general admission ticket.