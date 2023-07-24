ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A lot of fun is on tap this weekend at the Genesee Country Village and Museum!

There’s a new event called The Genesee Valley Great Outdoors Fest.

As part of the lineup, you can see feats by lumberjacks and lumberjills in competition, try out axe throwing, enjoy yoga in the historic village, and explore the progress of renovations in the nature center.

The nature center houses a special guest who joined us on Sunrise. Learn more by watching the interview in the video player on this page.