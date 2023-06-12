Editor’s Note: If your community or organization is hosting a Fourth of July celebration, email us at WROCDigital@nexstar.tv.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fourth of July is almost upon us!

One of the major staples of the holiday is fireworks displays, with many towns and municipalities in the Rochester area holding Independence Day celebrations.

In addition to the City of Rochester’s fireworks events, there are plenty of parades leading up to the evening lightshows.

News 8 has compiled a list of the many Independence Day events and fireworks in the area.

June 24:

Chili:

The Town’s Chil-E Fest, although not themed around the Fourth of July, will have a fireworks show at 10 p.m. The fireworks will finish off a day of activities and live music at the festival. It is located at the Chili Community Center Campus.

July 1:

Penfield:

The Town of Penfield will hold a parade at 10 a.m. starting from Penfield High School to the Penfield Community Center through Penfield Road. Afterward, there will be live music and food vendors at Harris Whalen Park at 6 p.m. before ending the night with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Bergen:

Godfrey’s Pond will host festivities and fireworks from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The public is invited to attend

July 4:

City of Rochester:

The City’s fireworks extravaganza will take place at 10 p.m. The Broad Street Bridge and the Court Street Bridge will be closed for residents to come downtown and view the show. They will be closed to traffic at 8 p.m.

The Rochester Red Wings will have a game against the Buffalo Bisons at 6:45 p.m. Afterwards, there will be a fireworks show after the end of the game.

Greece:

The Old Fashioned 4th of July Freedom Run 5K will be held from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. The run will start at the Greece Town Court Facility. You can register to run or donate by clicking here.

Brighton

Speaking of races, the Fourth of July 5K will be held at Brighton 12 Corners Middle School on Elmwood Avenue. Following the race, there will be food and drinks available. Those looking to register may do so by clicking here. The race will begin at 8 a.m.

Henrietta:

The Town’s Fourth of July event will feature live music at 4 p.m. and fireworks being launched at 9:45 p.m.

Irondequoit:

The Town’s annual Fourth of July 10k and Mile Fun Run will begin at Christ the King Church and end at Irondequoit Town Hall. The Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m. with the 10K starting five minutes afterward. Registration can be found here.

Canandaigua:

Lincoln Hill Farms will be hosting its Fourth of July celebration from 1 p.m. through 10 p.m. There will be food, games, live music from ROC Star Academy, and a “silo bar” with craft beer and other drinks. The fireworks will launch once it gets dark. The celebration is free to attend.

There will be a parade from City Hall to Waterfront featuring marching bands, floats, and veterans. The parade will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mumford:

The Genesee Country Village & Museum’s annual celebration will feature a 19th-century parade, games and activities, and more. Those who attend will learn about how Americans in the 19th century celebrated the holiday. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

