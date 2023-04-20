ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Flower City Challenge Half Marathon and 5K races, in association with Rochester Regional Health, will be held this Sunday.

The event consists of three different races that will take place throughout the day on Sunday. Due to the races, the City of Rochester is warning motorists that some streets and intersections will experience closures and delays.

Below is a guide for those interested in the race, those who are participating, and motorists:

Races:

The Flower City Half Marathon will begin on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. starting at the Broad Street Bridge. Runners will then pass through many of Rochester’s neighborhoods and historic landmarks, such as the Susan B. Anthony Museum, the George Eastman Museum, and the University of Rochester.

The finish line for the race will be at the Blue Cross Area on Exchange Boulevard.

In addition to the half-marathon, there will also be the Wegmans Family 5K, which will begin 15 minutes after the half-marathon. This race will also begin and start at Blue Cross Arena.

Finally, the Kids 1/2 Mile will start at 10:30 a.m. The race will go along the Corn Hill Corridor parallel to the Genesee River Path.

Registration for all three events can be found here. The half-marathon currently costs $100, the Wegmans Family 5K costs $40, and the Kids 1/2 Mile $17. Registration will close Saturday at 3 p.m. for each race.

Traffic:

The City of Rochester put out a statement notifying drivers that, during preparations for the race and the race itself, several streets and intersections will see closings and delays. Starting Saturday evening, the Broad St. Bridge will be closed at 5 p.m. until Sunday at 1 p.m.

Street Closures:

City officials reported closings on the following streets Sunday, along with the approximate times of closures:

Court St. Bridge from 7:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

from to W. Main St ., Madison St. , Brown St. , Morrie Silver Way , N. Plymouth Ave. , and E. Main St. from 7:15 a.m. to 9 a.m.

., , , , , and from to E. Main St. starting from State St. to East Ave. , along with East Ave. , Pitkin St. , Argyle St. , Park Ave. , S. Goodman St. , from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.

starting from to , along with , , , , , from to South Ave. from Main St. to Court St. from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.

from to from to S. Goodman Street from Park Ave. to Pinetum Dr. and Exit 17 from I-490 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

from to and from from to Pinetum Dr. , S. Goodman St. , Doctors St. , Mt. Vernon Ave. , Alpine St. , South Ave. , Robinson Dr. , Mt. Hope Ave. , and the Ford St. Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

, , , , , , , , and the will be closed from to Exchange Blvd., Ford St., and W. Broad St. will be closed from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Delays:

The city also said that the following intersections will experience delays during the weekend:

S. Plymouth Ave. at W. Broad St.

at Exit 13 from I-140 will be directed south on Brown St.

will be directed S. Clinton Ave. at E. Main St.

at Chestnut St. at East Ave.

at Pitkin St. at East Ave.

at Alexander St. at East Ave.

at St. Crossings at Park Ave.

at Harvard St. at S. Goodman St.

at Monroe Ave. at S. Goodman St.

at S. Clinton Ave. at S. Goodman, which will be only accessible to Rt. 490 East only.

at which will be only accessible to only. South Ave. at Alpine St. and Robinson Dr.

at Mt. Hope Ave. at Robinson Dr.

at Wilson Blvd. at Elmwood Ave. — the city notes that access to and from Wilson Blvd. to Elmwood Ave. will be restrictive during peak running times. Intercampus Dr., Ford St., or McLean St. are alternatives.

The city notes that residential traffic will be accommodated, but residents are encouraged not to park along the course.

More information about Flower City Challenge can be found on the event’s website.