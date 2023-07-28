ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you are looking for something to do or somewhere to have fun, there are plenty of events happening throughout the Greater Rochester Area this weekend.

News 8 has compiled a guide on the many events that will be taking place throughout the weekend, which can be read below:

Rochester

The Rochester Public Market will be hosting another Community Garage Sales event. Dozens of garage sales take place on different Sundays where people can come and sell items such as furniture, clothes, and other trinkets. Each event takes place from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Gospel Jubilee is another event being held on Sunday at the Public Market. Held in partnership with Praise Ministry, the event will feature inspirational music from artists such as Jasen Monroe and Resilient Praise and the New Gospel Times. The event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m.

The International Plaza will be hosting its second annual Day of Salsa celebration on Sunday. The event will feature live salsa music and dancing, as well as various Latin foods such as empanadas. The celebration will be from 1 to 6:30 p.m.

Pittsford

The Buffalo Bills Training Camp will continue into Sunday starting at the usual time: 9:45 a.m. Bills fans can expect to meet and get autographs from some of the players, enjoy the many activities, and watch the team practice! More info can be found here.

Spencerport

Spencerport Canal Days will be held throughout the weekend. The event will feature vendors selling arts and crafts and food, as well as activities like the car show, a “tasting tent,” and the “Canaligator Race.” It will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Canandaigua

The 50th Annual Lakefront Art Show is set to be held Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Guests who stop by will be able to buy over 130 different artworks, including hand-made crafts and jewelry. The show will be held at Kershaw Park in Canandaigua.

Palmyra

The Cross Creek Church will be hosting “Sunday Funday” at the Palmyra Community Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can expect to enjoy games, giveaways, and free food. It will also give away backpacks, sneakers, and clothes to those who need them.

Mumford

The Genesee Valley Great Outdoors Fest is a festival that is held throughout the weekend. Attendees will be able to see lumberjacks and lumberjills in competition, axe-throwing, yoga, and more.

Darien Lake: