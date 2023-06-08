ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After several events were canceled and rescheduled on Wednesday due to the poor air quality in Rochester, some events initially scheduled for Thursday will be affected as well.

Although the smoke is not expected to be as thick on Thursday and the air quality is improving, residents are still being advised to take caution.

Additionally, it was announced that the Seneca Park Zoo will be open Thursday, however, some animals may not be out. All Monroe County parks and golf courses will also re-open.

Organizations that had events scheduled or even postponed to Thursday are canceling, rescheduling to other dates, or moving indoors.

On Wednesday, it was originally announced that the 2023 Rochester Heart Walk & Run event was going to be held indoors. It was then announced Thursday morning that the run and walk portion will be replaced with an indoor celebration.

In terms of cancellations for Thursday, the Arc of Monroe announced that its dance competition “Dancing with The Arc” was postponed. Organizers said they are working to confirm a new date for the event.

The Boys Lacrosse Championship semi-finals were canceled on Wednesday and originally rescheduled to Thursday. However, the semi-finals were moved again to Friday afternoon. As of now, the Girls Lacrosse Championship semi-finals for Friday and Saturday have not been rescheduled.

The Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Association, in contrast, announced they will continue with the carnival, which was originally slated to open on Wednesday.

Although it wasn’t held on Thursday, the American Diabetes Association postponed the annual Tour de Cure race in the Finger Lakes region. It was originally scheduled for Saturday. Once again, organizers are working to find another date for the event.

The Town of Irondequoit’s Farmer’s Market will not be held Thursday evening.

News 8 will continue to monitor event cancellations and postponements for Thursday. We will update this story as more information comes in.